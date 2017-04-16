Binghamton Zoo Celebrates Easter Eggstravaganza

Families hopped on over the the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park for the annual weekend Easter Eggstravaganza. All the animals were also celebrating the holiday with some Easter themed enrichment. The family friendly event had an Easter Bunny meet and greet, arts and crafts, and of course an egg hunt.

Visitors started at the ticket booth and made their way around the zoo to find 5 hidden Easter Eggs. Afterwards, children were able to redeem the eggs for candy and prizes. The event brought out over 1,000 people to the zoo.

"It's a very non-competitive relaxed day at the zoo," said Rachel Davenport, Public Relations Coordinator for the Binghamton Zoo.

Davenport added that the Eggstravaganza has become a tradition for many families. Volunteers like Donna Tangorra say that holiday events at the zoo have a different meaning.

"My son committed suicide 5 years ago. So I just don't like being home for the holidays anymore. So whenever I can come, I come to the zoo and volunteer," said Tangorra.

But while helping to put a smile on visitors faces, Donna say's she loves seeing the children the most.

"I try to make people happy, I love to make people happy. And with this crazy hat I think I can make people happy, right?"

Donna also says the zoo has become her second home.

"I just love coming here. This is my new family. This is a good family and I see lots of other families having a good time too."

Tangorra say's she always urges people to volunteer for the Binghamton Zoo, it just might become your second home too.



