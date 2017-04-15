B-Sens Fall in finale

The Binghamton Senators 15 years of hockey came to a close Saturday night. The B-Sens dropped their final game in Binghamton 4-1 to Lehigh Valley.

The Senators actually out shot the Phantoms with an advantage of 26, totaling 46 shots on the night. The Phantoms struck first late in the first period with a breakaway goal from Andy Miele.

The Senators lone goal on the night came from their AHL All-Star, Casey Bailey.

With the end of the season here, the Senators will move their AHL affiliate to Belleville, Ontario. Binghamton will bring the New Jersey Devils affiliation to town and will become the Binghamton Devils in 2017-18.