Women's Lacrosse runs past UMass Lowell

VESTAL, NY - The Binghamton women's lacrosse team (6-9, 2-2 AE) defeated UMass Lowell (6-7, 0-4 AE) 12-6 this afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Bearcats saw big offensive performances from junior Jacqueline Kennedy and sophomore Rebecca Golderman, while senior Amanda Marsh had a stand out day on defense. Today's game also honored seven Bearcats in senior day celebrations.



UMass Lowell took control of the game early, securing a 3-1 lead after the first ten minutes of play. Binghamton called timeout at 10:03 to regroup after the third Riverhawk goal to which they responded with five consecutive goals of their own. Golderman and Kennedy scored back to back free position shots to tie the game 3-3 for the Bearcats.



Junior Tiffany Ryan netted her first of the day at 1:53 off an assist from senior Valerie DeNapoli as Binghamton notched their first lead of the game. In the last minute of play, Kennedy scored her second of the day before DeNapoli followed with a quick goal of her own. The Bearcats carried a 6-3 lead into halftime.



BU held its' momentum into the start of the second, scoring three more goals before Lowell was able to fight back. Sophomore Emily Yoo scored her first of the day, followed by another goal from Ryan and sophomore Ciara Gordon's first goal of the season. The Riverhawks momentarily broke the Bearcats stride as they netted back to back goals to tighten the score 9-5 but the glory didn't last long.



Golderman fired a free position goal at 14:08 before assisting Kennedy with the hat trick and her 28th goal of the season. Junior Skye Schumacher recorded her second goal of the season on an unassisted shot with just over seven minutes left to play. Lowell scored the last goal of the game at 5:23 as Binghamton held the lead to take a 12-6 victory over the Riverhawks.



Kennedy finished the day with three points on three goals and four ground balls. Golderman had two goals and four assists, totaling for six points. The sophomore was 2-3 in free position shots, picking up four ground balls and causing two turnovers. Golderman's two goals today tied her for the season record for goals with 41.



Marsh wrecked havoc on defense, causing six Riverhawk turnovers and picking up five ground balls. Freshman Amelia Biancardi stood out in the draw circle, securing five draw controls. Junior goalie Emma Jehle picked up two ground balls and made 11 saves in the net.



The Bearcats hit the road to Durham, NC next Saturday April 22 for a conference game against the University of New Hampshire. The game is set for a noon start.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics