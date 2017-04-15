BU Baseball continues to roll

ALBANY, N.Y. - Binghamton baseball (16-7, 6-2 America East) completed a series sweep of Albany with a pair of victories Saturday, 4-3 and 3-0. With the wins, BU improves to 15-4 in their last 19 games and takes over first place in the conference standings.



Bearcats pitchers kept the Great Danes (11-17, 3-9 AE) off the scoreboard for 14 of 16 innings and lowered the team's season ERA to 3.18.



In Game 1, BU snapped a 3-3 tie with the winning run in the top of the eighth inning. Junior center fielder CJ Krowiak led off with a single and went to third on a double by junior shortstop Paul Rufo. After sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak was intentionally walked, senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore hit a grounder that scored Krowiak with the go-ahead run.



Senior reliever Nicholas Liegi (W, 2-0) pitched a clean seventh to get credit for the win. Junior reliever Dylan Stock struck out two and retired Albany in order in the eighth and ninth innings to earn his third save of the season.



Back in the fourth inning, BU erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs. Skidmore had an RBI double before freshman DH Justin Drpich ripped a two-out, two-run triple to put the Bearcats ahead 3-1. Albany tied it, however, in the bottom of the fourth on two hits, a walk and an error.



Junior starter Nick Wegmann went 6.0 innings and scattered five hits and three unearned runs. Wegmann struck out four.



Skidmore had two hits and an RBI and Krowiak and Rufo each went 2-for-4. Drypich moved his RBI count to 13 in nine starts.



In Game 2, BU snapped a scoreless tie with three runs in its final at-bat and junior Jacob Wloczewski pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout.



In the seventh, Krowiak led off with a single and Rufo moved him to second with a sacrifice. Yurchak walked and Skidmore was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Junior catcher Jason Agresti then roped a two-run single to left field to make it 2-0. Senior right fielder Eddie Posavec followed with an RBI single to complete the scoring.



Agresti went 4-for-4 with 2 RBI.



Binghamton next hosts Marist in a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.



