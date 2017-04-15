'Eggstravaganza' Brings Everyone Together at Binghamton Zoo

Saturday was first of the two-day "Eggstravaganza" event at the Binghamton Zoo. Families were out enjoying the sunny day while the kids were able to participate in an egg hunt around the zoo and feed some of the animals.

Five different colored egg baskets were placed around the zoo for kids to collect the eggs and exchange them in for prizes and the end of the event.

“This gives us a great opportunity to bring people in before our grand opening which is April 22,” said Rachel Davenport the Public Relations Coordinator for the Binghamton Zoo.

Davenport said that the weather made an impact on how the animals were acting, they like it a bit cooler with some sun and breeze which is what they are getting today and that’s making them super active.

New this year, kids could get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

The two day event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.