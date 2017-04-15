Charity Hosts Largest Egg Hunt in the Southern Tier

The Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton had more than 2,500 people look for 15,000 Easter Eggs across Recreation Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 5th annual Easter Egg Hunt was free for the community and co-founder of the Charity, Sue Bucci said the day was about making sure everyone's Easter was special.

"This is for extra, this is to give kids a day out and helps parents who didn't have the extra money this year for Easter," said Bucci.

The event has grown in size each of the last five years and Bucci said the nice weather may have played a role in that for this year.

"We got some more people than we would have gotten if the weather would've been bad," said Bucci.

It took between 50-60 volunteers to stuff each egg with candy and prizes plus set up for the event and the moment it all comes together is priceless for Bucci.

"It is a good feeling to see, it's heartwarming, it really is," said Bucci.

For more information on the work the charity does in the community, you can visit their website.