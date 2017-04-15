City Lifts Boil Water Advisory For Fairview Ave. Residents

The City of Binghamton has lifted five-day voluntary boil water advisory residents on Addison Ct., Clapham St., E. Clapham St., East St., Merrick St. and Fairview Ave., north of Route 17.

City ordered an advisory from April 10 through April 14 at the start of construction on a new pump station that services those neighborhoods.

Binghamton Water Department had been providing drinking water to all affected homes.