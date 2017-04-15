Local Activists Take Part in Tax Day Rally

Even though the official deadline to file your taxes has been moved to April 18, local activists took to Downtown Binghamton on the usual filing date to demand President Trump's tax returns.

More than 100 people gathered outside of the Broome County Courthouse with signs on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to wanting the President's tax returns, protestors addressed the Federal Budget and a proposed tax code that they say favors the wealthiest 1%.

"We expect now that he is the President we should and should already have the opportunity to see his taxes," said Joanne Baker, Member of Concerned Women of Greater Binghamton.

President Trump is the first major party candidate to not release his tax returns in the last 40 years, according to Citizen Action. Shortly after winning the election, Trump's spokesperson Kellyanne Conway said, "he's not going to release his tax returns, people don't care."

Some people in the Southern Tier disagree with that statement.

"We care about our taxes and we certainly still care about Donald Trump's taxes," said Baker.

Six individuals spoke at the rally:

Tim Mollen: Introduction to Citizen Action and Indivisible Binghamton Micah Barrerio, Broome-Tioga NAACP: Impact of Budget cuts on people of Color Julie Weisberg, Family Planning of South Central NY: Impact of Budget cuts on woman and local heath care agencies Mary Clark, Citizen Action: Overall impact of Budget cuts on the Greater Binghamton area Tarik Abdelazim: How an increased military Budget will impact everything else Jeff Kahn, Cyber Cafe Owner: Impact of Budget cuts on small business

Saturday's local rally was one of hundreds that took place across the United States.