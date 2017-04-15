Shaky Start Burns Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Erie SeaWolves plated two runs in the first inning and went wire-to-wire to beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. Erie posted a crooked number in their first turn at the plate for the second straight game and earned the win in the rubber game. Erie plated all five of their runs in the first four innings, scoring at least one in each frame.

The SeaWolves wasted no time scoring the game’s first runs. After beginning Friday’s game with a home run, Jason Krizan kick started Saturday’s contest with a bloop single down the left field line. Jeff McVaney followed by launching his first home run of the season, giving Erie an early 2-0 lead.

The early-inning rally continued in the top of the second inning for Erie, and did so with Jeff McVaney at the dish. With Kody Eaves on third and Jason Krizan on first, both players attempted to steal. Tomas Nido’s throw went to L.J. Mazzilli at second base, who immediately fired back to Nido. The Rumble Ponies catcher couldn’t handle the toss back and Eaves slid in safely for a 3-0 SeaWolves lead.

Erie extended their advantage the next inning, capitalizing on a Binghamton misplay. Logan Watkins began the frame by reaching first on an L.J. Mazzilli error and moved into scoring position on a Mike Gerber single. Christin Stewart collected his second RBI of the series with a hard-hit single into right field. Watkins touched home for a 4-0 advantage.

The SeaWolves scored their fifth and final run in the fourth inning on just one hit. After an A.J. Simcox single and a walk to Krizan, Luis Rojas went to his bullpen, bringing in left-hander Ben Griset. After walking McVey, Griset induced a Watkins fly ball, resulting in a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 Erie lead.

Binghamton’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Matt Oberste began the frame by doubling into the right field gap, before advancing to third on a Cody Decker fly out. David Thompson brought Oberste home with a sacrifice fly to right, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

The Rumble Ponies used four pitchers out of the bullpen (Ben Griset, Scarlyn Reyes, Tim Peterson, & Corey Taylor), who combined to toss six innings of shutout baseball.

The Rumble Ponies (4-5) begin a four-game series against Portland on Monday at 6:35 PM when RHP Mickey Jannis takes the hill against RHP Kevin McAvoy. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: David Thompson had his six-game hitting streak come to an end…Luis Guillorme is 10-for-14 over the last 4 games…In the three-game series against Erie, the Binghamton bullpen allowed just one earned run in 12 innings pitched.



Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies