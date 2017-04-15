It's a Boy!

Flash Flood WARNING in effect for:
Susquehanna, PA
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Otsego, NY
