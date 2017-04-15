It's a Boy!

Animal Park Adventure confirmed that April the Giraffe gave birth to a boy calf!

This comes just hours after the 9:53 a.m. delivery according to Jordan Patch, Animal Adventure Park Owner. Who added around 1.2 million people watched April give birth on Saturday morning

The park is starting a naming contest for April's baby calf and said donations from entries will go toward giraffe conservation.

