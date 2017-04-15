April's Calf is Healthy, Gender and Naming Contest Announced Soon

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect for:
Cayuga, NY
Cortland, NY
Tompkins, NY
Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Cortland, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
April's Calf is Healthy, Gender and Naming Contest Announced SoonPosted: Updated:
April giraffe with baby calf
Most Popular Videos
-
Lyza Durgala: From Humble Beginnings to Limitless Future
-
Ice Cream Lovers Get a Scoop of the Past at the Schoolhouse Creamery
-
Fenton Residents React to NG Advantage Bus Tour
-
Rod Serling Honored as the Twilight Zone Comes Home
-
St. John's "Ukrainian Days" Festival Weekend
-
Local Singer Releases Chart Topping Album
-
Endicott upsets M-E for Little League District Title
-
Castle On The Hill: Behind Locked Doors
-
A Cortlandt Manor Man Speeds Past Police, Caught With Drugs
-
A Dozen Fenton Residents Toured NG Advantage's Vermont Facility
-