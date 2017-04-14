  • Home

Vice-President Joe Biden to Deliver Keynote Speech at Cornell University

Posted: Updated:
New York State -

Vice President Joe Biden will be the key note speaker at Cornell University's commencement services on May 27th. The chair of the student run con-vocation committee which selects the speaker says Biden is a true American, a man with outstanding character and  leadership with decades of service to our country and is admired for how he has handled personal adversity. Tickets are not required, and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.