Owner Apologizes and Rumble Ponies Fall to Erie

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies first game home resulted in a win for the team, however management was forced to issue a statement after complaints about beverage and food service. Rumble Ponies Owner John Hughes issued a statement on the matter, assuring fans it would never happen again.

With that said, the Rumble Ponies dropped the second game of their series with the SeaWolves 5-2.

Binghamton got down three runs early, and were able to get within one in the third inning off of a David Thompson RBI single. The SeaWolves tacked on two more runs after that and Binghamton was unable to come back.

The teams will be back at it on Saturday with a first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm.