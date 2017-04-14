Two Johnson City Men Facing Charges After Police Bust a Meth Lab

Two men are behind bars after police bust a meth lab in the Town of Union. 39 year old William Richards and 19 year old Kurtis Richards both of Johnson City were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at 117 East Maine Road and confiscated 4 grams of meth, 232 grams of marihuana, digital scales, packaging material and components utilized in the unlawful manufacturing of meth. Both men are being held in the Broome County jail without bail...