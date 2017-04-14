Jury Deliberations Begin in Nicholas Chappell Murder Trial

Did a Binghamton man accused of intentionally shooting two people, killing one and injuring another, at his West Side apartment last August reasonably mistake the men, including his former roommate, as burglars? That's now up to a Broome County jury to decide.

The jury must decide if Nicholas Chappell, 28, is guilty beyond reasonable doubt and intended to shoot and kill David Sanborn, 23, and shoot his former roommate Jordan Doolittle, 27, at his Mozart St. apartment on August 31, 2016.



One of the big questions at hand is whether they got in using a keypad lock on the porch, as Chappell alleges -- or if he let them in, as the prosecution alleges.

In closing arguments, the defense did not deny that Chappell shot the men, but maintained that Chappell, who lived alone, has the defense of justification. The defense argues he didn't know anyone was coming that day, and was acting out of fear -- thinking his home was being burglarized.

On Thursday, Chappell took the stand and testified he had announced he was armed that morning with no response. Chappell also claimed at the time he did not know the second man he shot at was Doolittle.

Among arguments, the defense questioned why investigators did not take DNA evidence of buttons on the porch's keypad lock or look into its data history. The defense argued prosecutors cherry-picked evidence against Chappell.

The prosecution asked the jury to use "common sense" when looking at evidence and judging the reasonableness of the incident.

The prosecution argued testimony from Doolittle and an independent eyewitness supported each other in claims that the men knocked on the apartment door and were let inside. The prosecution said Chappell, who had an eviction hearing scheduled for September 1, intended to kill Doolittle "For reasons only known to him." The prosecution said Sanborn, who Chappell didn't know, was an unfortunate witness and victim that day. The prosecution claimed Doolittle was retrieving mail and some other belongings on August 31.

On Friday, the prosecution argued it does not have to prove the motive, just that it was Chappell's intent to kill. Among evidence, the prosecution pointed to a message retrieved from August 26th between Chappell and his sister. The prosecution says Chappell included the words "I'm going to cut his head off" in reference to Doolittle in part of the message.

Chappell faces the charges of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal use of a firearm in the first degree.

The jury started deliberations around 3:45 p.m. Friday. The court closed around 4:15 p.m. With no verdict yet, deliberations will continue Monday morning in Broome County Court.