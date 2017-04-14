St. James Church Prays on Good Friday

St. James Church on Main Street in Johnson City held its annual Good Friday service as part of Easter weekend.

The 3:00 p.m. service was packed with people eager to pray and sing to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ according to Father John Donovan, the Reverend at St. James Church

"The sum total of the holiday is about the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ that the love of God was such that a human being died and rose again, so that our sins are forgiven and the Christ was made known," said Donovan.

Father Donovan added worship was divided into three sections.

The Liturgy of the Word - The story leading up to death of Jesus is read Veneration of the Cross - Acknowledge that Jesus died via crucifixion No Consecration of the Eucharist - No Communion

The most important part is for people to strengthen their faith according to Donovan.

"We hope that it is a heart changing, soul changing experience for people. Whatever it is that they need at that time, they hear something new to revive their own prayer, their own faith and that their faith is strengthened once again," said Donovan.

On Saturday, April 15, the Church will host a vigil at 8:00 p.m. with 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. services on Easter Sunday. Visit their website for more information.