Memorial Remembers 3 Firefighters Lost At Rockbottom Dam

The Rockbottom Dam Firefighters memorial is complete at the Southside Veteran's Park in Binghamton. The monument broke ground last September, on the 41st anniversary of the tragedy that sent three City of Binghamton firefighters into the Susquehanna river.

On September 29, 1975, John Russell, Captain Donald McGeever, and Chief John Cox went into the water to rescue two rafters from the raging river. They never came back out.

In a symbolic gesture, the memorial overlooks the dam. The three firefighters will always be keeping an eye on the waterway.

A dedication ceremony is upcoming, but no date has been announced.