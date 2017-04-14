15,000 Easter Eggs To Be Hidden In Rec Park

Over 15,000 eggs stuffed with prizes will be hidden throughout Rec Park in Binghamton this Saturday. This is the 5th year Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton has hosted the free event.

"It's so nice to see the children and how excited they are to greet the Easter bunny and just to have a family day and enjoy it, it's wonderful," says Sue Bucci, Co-Founder of the Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton.

Children will be divided into age groups to keep the hunt fair, safe, and fun for everyone.

"From the most highly athletic kids to maybe kids that don't get out and partake in a lot of activities as much, but still want to enjoy an Easter egg hunt," says Jim Worhach, Co-Founder of the Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton.

The event will run from 10am to 12pm, with the Easter egg hunt starting at 11am. There will be free food and carousel rides, along with other entertainment and a visit from the Easter bunny. The event will be held rain or shine.