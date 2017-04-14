Rumble Ponies Go Alcohol Free For One Night

On April 19th, Rumbletown will be a dry town. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are teaming up with the Broome County Opioid Abuse Council and Drug Free Communities to offer an Alcohol Free Prevention Night at the ballpark.

Kara Skellett, the Drug Free Community Coordinator, says the night will be great for families and also give those in recovery a chance to enjoy a baseball game without any temptations.

"They don't have a lot of places that don't have alcohol right in their face all the time and when you're in recovery, it's really hard to find places like that," says Skellett.

The following are sponsors of the event: T&K Harrington LLC, William H. Lane Incorporated, Rinker Agency LLC, Cobble Creek Landscape and Florist, Lakeside Bookkeeping and Tax Service, Katie Cusano, The Hitchin' Post Restaurant and Tavern, Jeremy Hine, Deb Burt and O'Hern Farms.

The Alcohol Free Prevention Night is part of the Rumble Ponies' We Care Wednesdays.