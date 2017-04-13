Baseball Fans Warm up to Team's New Name

The City of Binghamton welcomed a familiar team with a new name to NYSEG Stadium on Thursday night. It was the home opener for the newly titled Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

For one fan, it took some time to warm up to the idea of a new team.

"It's going to take some time to get used to," said Jen Cortright, before the game. Four innings after the first pitch, Jen changed her mind.

"I really do like what they did with the place. Now that I've gotten a chance to walk around the Stadium and check it all out, it's really great. I also like the new logo," said Cortright.

Some were quick to accept the new team name.

"The logo is so cool and it was the best choice during the voting this summer," said Jason Bensaull, Rumble Ponies fan.

"It was the best of the options and I guess it was a good choice because the Stadium is packed," said Karl Schnabl, fan.

"I grew up with the Mets, but the new name is growing on me," said Aaron Perry, fan.

The name change was suggested by Binghamton resident, Nicole Schneider who said the inspiration came from her grandfather.

"When I was young, my grandfather would take us to the carousels and they were inspirational and imaginative. I wanted to give that same feeling to my children," said Schneider.

Horses aren't just there to ride, they're there to inspire imagination and they're a big part of our community. — Nicole Schneider

Others felt the change was a positive move for the community.

"The change is good. It brings the community into the organization and makes them feel part of the team," said Vince Fiacco.

There were a few new renovations to the Stadium as well, including a new handicap lift on the Right Field side, Eco-friendly lights, a more spacious bullpen for the players to warm up in and a batting cage with windows so fans can watch the players take swings.

In addition to those changes, two others got very positive reviews.

The team added a Family Seating section along the Left Field line with picnic style tables for a more intimate ballgame experience.

"The seats are wicked comfortable and you can see the whole game from here," said Cortright.

A new Party Deck was added along the Right Field line.

"We weren't really sure what the party deck was going to be, but these seats are awesome and it's a great view," said Joel Titus, fan.

Owner John Hughes said 84% of the construction was done through local companies and took pride in keeping his promise to the City.

"When I bought the team, I promised I would return the Organization back to you the people of Binghamton and the Greater Southern Tier," said Hughes.

With a new name, logo and Stadium experience the Ponies went on to win their Inaugural Home Opener 7-5 over the Erie SeaWolves.

They continue their three-game set on Friday night and will play their next six games at home.