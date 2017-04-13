Johnson City Holds Public Hearing on Tentative 2018 Budget

A public hearing was held Thursday night in the village of Johnson City. Residents had the opportunity to share their views on the Village's tentative 2018 budget.



The current $31.7 million spending plan includes a 2.1% property tax increase, which just exceeds the state's property tax cap limit of 2%. Board members expect adjustments to the final budget to keep it within the tax cap.

Most of the residents who spoke at the hearing expressed concern over the potential $1.2 million cost of a new ladder truck and Chevy Tahoe for the Johnson City Fire Department.

The Board is scheduled to vote on the final budget on April 25th.