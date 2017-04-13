What To Know About Broome's Plan For Shared Services

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar rolled out an aggressive schedule at his first meeting with leaders of the county's cities, towns and villages about shared services.

While Garnar created a panel before New York's budget required counties lead the effort to eliminate duplicate services as a way to lower property taxes, county leaders are up against a tight deadline.

Unlike the plan first proposed by Governor Cuomo, the final version does not force municipalities to participate. But panel members said a representative from all 24 municipalities in Broome came out for the April 13 meeting. Area school superintendents also attended.

Not A Lot of Time

The panel has three months to present a plan to the Broome County legislature to meet its August 1 deadline.

Cities, towns and villages have two weeks to identify shared services agreement already in place and new opportunities they wish to explore.

Once the plan is approved, it must be presented to residents by September 15, 2017 and sent up to New York’s budget director by October 15, 2017.

Broome May or May Not Get Financial Incentive For Saving Money

Counties are eligible for one-time funding that matches the amount of new savings in the plan. This is up to the State Budget Director. Local governments that share services are eligible for a match in net savings.

Shared services is not consolidation or dissolution

Garnar made this clear several times at the Thursday meeting. No one is talking about merging or dissolving towns or villages. It is off the table. The county executive wanted everyone to understand the goals and limitations of the panel.

The School/BOCES Partnership IS The Model

School districts, whose budgets account for about 80 percent of your property taxes, have been sharing services as a way to cut costs for years through BOCES.

Each of the 15 districts that make up Broome-Tioga BOCES can buy services or programs that range from classes for students, food services, IT, business services to teacher training.

Informing the Public

The county will hold three public hearings. The first, scheduled for next Thursday, April 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Broome County Public Library on Court Street in downtown Binghamton.

Garnar said the public can also submit ideas on a website, which will be launched shortly. Residents can also check the site for meeting dates, agendas and minutes, proposed projects, and information on future public hearings.