Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Has Tips on Investing

Tom: Warren Buffet is one of the most successful investors on the planet. Recently he had some tips for the average investor according to Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.

Greg: Thanks Tom. Financial experts call Buffet the “Oracle of Omaha” and with good reason. But unlike some experts his homespun sayings can also provide a sound philosophy for the modest investor even for the beginner. Here’s one quote: “someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” That’s a lesson in long-term thinking, and a reminder to plan beyond the immediate to where you could be a decade from now or longer.

Another tip is similar: “only buy something you’d be happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.” More of the long view, from an investor who said his favorite period (amount?) of time to hold stocks is “forever.”

Tom: What about people who fear the stock market?

Greg: Yes, Buffet has a tidbit for them as well: "risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” Buffet spends hours every day reading and learning and believes the more educated someone becomes, the better investor they’ll be. As his partner Charlie Munger put it “go to bed smarter than when you woke up.”

Tom: Any general wisdom from Buffet?

Greg: He believes in giving back. Buffet plans to give his entire fortune away, and he’s urging other wealthy people to do the same. But even if you aren’t a billionaire like Buffet, giving to those in need is something that can enrich you in many other ways.

Tom: Thanks, Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.

