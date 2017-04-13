B-Sens sign Abel Williams to honorary contract

Abel Williams, a three-year-old battling cancer was signed to a one-day honorary contract to join the Binghamton Senators on Thursday. The team presented Williams with his own custom stick and jersey, a coach's whistle which he put to good use on the bench during practice, and gave him a tour of the locker room facilities. Williams also got to sit on the Zamboni and meet mascot Max. Chris Rumble, who was is a cancer survivor after being diagnosed with leukemia at 21, was Abel's host for the day.

"It was cool to be on the other side of things," Rumble said. "Obviously, I've been through similar health problems in the past, so to have the experience and be on the other side and walk him through everything and know what he's going through is pretty special.

"There wasn't a lot [of inspiration] to find out there," he said when talking about his experience battling cancer. "That's why I've taken it upon myself to be that inspiration for a lot of people now. When you see someone else doing what you want to be doing and living a normal life when you're going through that, it means a lot. So that's been my goal since I've been out of the hospital.

"Abel was, that was a special moment. Every once in a while you get an opportunity to do something like that," said Head Coach Kurt Kleinendorst. "Special circumstances, something that most of us wouldn't want to have to be involved with. As a parent, I can totally appreciate what they go through as a family. But it was nice, it was good to do that, it was fun."

The special day was set up through A Room To Heal, and Williams has been learning more and more about hockey in the months leading up to Thursday's practice. Williams's mother, Jennifer Heggelke, praises the support of the community as her son goes through his battle with cancer.

"Oh my gosh, it's amazing. This on top of everything else! People have just really come together and shown a lot of support for Abel, which is awesome," she said. "Part of that is, Abel's been a pretty popular dude since the day he was born. Everybody knows him, everybody loves him, and everybody's been really positive about it and has gone above and beyond to help. It's pretty heartwarming, we're really grateful."

As for what the team expects of him now that he's officially a B-Sen? Even three-year-olds have to pull their weight.

"We're going to need some hard work out of him, probably a few big hits," Rumble said. "He knows what we're expecting of him and he's ready to come through."

"Leadership," Kleinendorst said with a smile. "He looks to me like he's just full of character and energy and all that good stuff that comes with youth."

While Williams won't actually be on the ice this weekend as the B-Sens wind down their season, Williams will still have an impact on the team after a frustrating season on the ice.

"We're on survival mode. We're still trying to do our very best every day. But that's easy," Kleinendorst said. "Anybody can do that, no matter what line of work you're in, you can always do your very best. We're just trying to get through and I think a moment like what we had [Thursday] morning with Abel will help us. Even if it's just a little bit. If it gets our guys focused and get them to understand really what we're going through is nothing compared to what some others are."

The B-Sens play on the road in Syracuse on Friday before Saturday's season finale at 7:05. Saturday's game against Lehigh Valley is the Senators final game in Binghamton before departing for Belleville, Ontario next season.