Warrant Of The Week-Broome Sheriff's Seeks Public Help

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for the below subject on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance. Anyone with information on the location of the subject is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/mostwanted or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Thank you.

**All tips will remain confidential**

Name: FRANK, LAITH

Age: 21yo

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5' 9"

Weight: 140 lbs.

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Photo Date: 03/29/2016

Warrant: Violation of Probation for Assault 2nd

Has family in the Town of Binghamton. Frank may be working out of state selling newspapers.