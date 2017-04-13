Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Adam S. Alexander today pleaded guilty to Manslaughter, in the second degree, a felony, and

Driving a Motor Vehicle with Above .08 BAC, a misdemeanor

Alexander was driving a Jeep Cherokee which struck a motorcycle driven by 36 year old Jason smith. police said Alexander failed to stop at the intersection of routes 7 and 235 in the Town of Colesville back Sept 5th, 2016 when he struck Smith.Alexander faces 3-9 years in prison when he is sentenced June 22nd, 2017