Late innings doom Bearcats

ITHACA, N.Y. - Host Cornell (14-11) scored four runs in their final two at-bats to rally past Binghamton baseball (13-7) 6-4 Wednesday afternoon at Hoy Field. The Bearcats led 4-1 in the sixth inning before the Big Red staged a comeback. Meanwhile, seven Cornell pitchers limited BU to just six hits.



Binghamton opened the scoring in the third inning when junior second baseman Luke Tevlin led off with a home run to left field. It was his second of the season. Cornell tied it in the fourth inning on a double and run-scoring single. The Bearcats grabbed the lead again in the fifth when Tevlin hit a two-out single and senior left fielder Darian Herncane followed with a two-run home run over the wall in left. The blast, Herncane's third of the season, gave BU a 3-1 lead.



One inning later, the Bearcats made it 4-1 when junior shortstop Paul Rufo led off with a triple and scored on a groundout by sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak. Meanwhile, sophomore left-hander Robert Brown was keeping Cornell hitters at bay. Brown went 4.0 frames and allowed just one run on three hits. He struck out four and left with a 4-1 cushion.



But Cornell got one back in the bottom of the sixth and then scored two to tie the game in the seventh and two more decisive runs in the eighth. In the seventh, it was a solo home, double and sacrifice fly accounting for the runs. In the eighth, a two-run home run by catcher Will Simoneit spelled the difference.



The Bearcats brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth but a 5-4-3 double play ended the threat and the game.



Tevlin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Herncane ran his RBI count to 12 with the long ball.



Binghamton starts its three-game weekend series at Albany with a single game at 3 p.m. on Friday.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)