Local Leaders Meet to Discuss North Side Grocery Shuttle Program

Wednesday, community leaders met with members of CHOW, the United Way and the local public to discuss a program that will help shuttle low-income and elderly residents that do not have access to personal transportation to the grocery store.

First announced by Mayor Rich David during the 2017 State of the City Address, the North Side Shuttle initiative has delivered fruits, vegetables and other grocery related items to North Side residents.

According to City officials, the North Side has a high population of low-income residents without personal transportation, Wednesday's meeting was a way to gather information on how the service can be better utilized.

"We are taking the initiative here in the City of Binghamton to make sure that if you don't have a car on the North Side, that doesn't mean you don't have access to fresh foods. We'll help you out," said Conrad Taylor, Councilman 4th District of Binghamton.

City officials are asking the public to give them feedback on the program that would serve those on the North Side. According to Councilman Taylor, if anyone would like to use this initiative, leaders need to know times the upcoming service could take place and who is in need of transportation.

For feedback on the North Side Shuttle program contact:

Office of Councilman Conrad Taylor- Phone: (607) 772-7236 Email: cstaylor@cityofbinghamton.com

CHOW- Phone: (607)724-9130 Email: mail@broomecouncil.net

City of Binghamton, Mayor's Office- Phone: (607) 772-7001 Website: http://www.binghamton-ny.gov/contacts