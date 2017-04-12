Bearcats drop third straight in loss to UMBC

BALTIMORE, MD - The Binghamton women's lacrosse team fell 21-10 Wednesday afternoon to UMBC in a midweek conference matchup. The Retrievers outshot Binghamton 33-19 in the contest, offensively led by midfield/attack Lauren McDonald who scored a game-high eight goals in the game.



McDonald started the game off with back to back goals for UMBC as they jumped to a 2-0 lead. Valerie DeNapoli scored to put U on the board at 26:54 on an assist from Jacqueline Kennedy. Kennedy scored on a free position at 24:57 to tie the game for the Bearcats.



McDonald secured herself a hat trick at 24:13 and fueled a 4-0 Retriever run. Rebecca Golderman and Tiffany Ryan each scored for the Bearcats before time ran out in the first half as UMBC carried a 16-4 lead into halftime.



The Retrievers got on the board again early in the second half before Ryan and Golderman responded with back to back goals through the first 10 minutes. Each team scored four times in the remaining time as Binghamton saw goals from Ryan, Golderman, Kennedy and Emily Yoo. The Bearcats were able to cut the score in half but UMBC walked away with a 21-10 victory.



Ryan and Golderman each scored three goals in today's game. Golderman also went 2-2 in free position shots while securing six draw controls. The sophomore scored her 39th goal of the season in today's game, tying for second place for goals in a single season. Beth Moore holds the first place spot with 41 goals in the 2011 season.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)