Extra innings kinder to Rumble Ponies Wednesday

PORTLAND, ME – Patrick Biondi beat out an infield single and brought in the winning run to push the Binghamton Rumble Ponies past the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-3, in eleven innings on Wednesday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Binghamton racked up a season-best 13 hits, including five from Luis Guillorme, to stave off Portland’s series sweep bid.

Binghamton put their eleventh-inning rally together with three straight singles from Tomas Nido, Guillorme and Jio Mier. With two outs and the bases full, Biondi hit a ground ball near short. Heiker Meneses smothered the roller, but threw late to first, allowing Nido to score the go-ahead run.

Ben Griset (1-0) returned to the mound after stranding two in the tenth and tossed a perfect eleventh inning, securing his first career Double-A victory.

The Sea Dogs forced extras after Corey Taylor failed to protect a one-run lead in the ninth. Mike Olt delivered a sacrifice fly to left field after Heiker Meneses and Cole Sturgeon opened the inning with singles.

Binghamton had pushed three runs across against Portland starter Teddy Stankiewicz. David Thompson pulled an RBI single down the left-field line to put the Ponies on the board in the first and LJ Mazzilli added a sacrifice fly in the fourth. In the fifth, Jio Mier deposited an RBI double into the left-field alley to put Binghamton ahead.

Taylor’s blown save wasted a strong effort by Tyler Pill and the first two relievers out of the Rumble Ponies bullpen. Pill allowed two unearned runs over five innings in the no-decision. He capped his day by retiring 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Tim Peterson and Kyle Regnault combined to fan five over three perfect innings before Taylor took over in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies (3-3) start their first homestand of the season on Thursday night at 6:35 PM against the Erie SeaWolves. LHP PJ Conlon faces LHP Tyler Alexander in the Rumble Ponies’ home opener. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Luis Guillorme’s five-hit day was the first by a Binghamton player since Gavin Cecchini achieved the feat on July 30, 2015 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels…Binghamton went 6-for-39 with runners in scoring position in the series…Cody Decker was added to the Rumble Ponies roster prior to the game, but did not play

The Rumble Ponies will kick off a new era of professional baseball in the Southern Tier with their home opener on Thursday, April 13 against the Erie SeaWolves. Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)