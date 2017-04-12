  • Home

Section IV athletes earn All-State Boys Honors

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the 2016-17 All-State Boys Basketball Selections for Classes B, C, and D on Wednesday.  Section IV had several athletes earning honors.

Class B:
Fourth Team:
Austin Haskell - Susquehanna Valley
Chris Jeffrey - Norwich
Ninth Team:
Leo Gallagher - Seton Catholic Central
Twelfth Team:
Peter Hartrick - Seton Catholic Central
Thirteenth Team:
Hunter Bodine - Waverly
Fourteenth Team:
Jon Ward - Waverly
Honorable Mention:
Dashawn King - Norwich

Class C:
Co-Player of the Year:
Gabe Short - Moravia
First Team:
Austin Grunder - Trumansburg
Second Team:
Derrick Stark - Elmira Notre Dame
Fourth Team:
Jordan Crossgrove - Moravia
Seventh Team:
Andrew Jackson - Unadilla Valley
Honorable Mention:
Alex Tweedie - Walton
Nick Valentino - Union Springs

Class D:
First Team:
Ty Lamport - South Kortright
Second Team:
Quintel Clements - Newfield
Third Team:
Stephen LaBarge - Newfield
Sixth Team:
Mason Weir - Laurens
Seventh Team:
Madj Ismail - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Eighth Team:
Jarrett Benjamin - Laurens
Honorable Mention:
Cristian Aloisio - Delhi
Ryan Morlock - Morris
Nick Tomaszewski - Sharon Springs
Niel Wiemann - Southern Cayuga