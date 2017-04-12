Section IV athletes earn All-State Boys Honors

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the 2016-17 All-State Boys Basketball Selections for Classes B, C, and D on Wednesday. Section IV had several athletes earning honors.

Class B:

Fourth Team:

Austin Haskell - Susquehanna Valley

Chris Jeffrey - Norwich

Ninth Team:

Leo Gallagher - Seton Catholic Central

Twelfth Team:

Peter Hartrick - Seton Catholic Central

Thirteenth Team:

Hunter Bodine - Waverly

Fourteenth Team:

Jon Ward - Waverly

Honorable Mention:

Dashawn King - Norwich

Class C:

Co-Player of the Year:

Gabe Short - Moravia

First Team:

Austin Grunder - Trumansburg

Second Team:

Derrick Stark - Elmira Notre Dame

Fourth Team:

Jordan Crossgrove - Moravia

Seventh Team:

Andrew Jackson - Unadilla Valley

Honorable Mention:

Alex Tweedie - Walton

Nick Valentino - Union Springs