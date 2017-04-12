  • Home

Johnson City Man Facing Several Charges for an Alleged Assault

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

A Johnson City man is facing several charges including criminal possession of a weapon after police say he assaulted a man at the Oasis Bar on 
Harry L.Drive around 4 am Sunday morning. Authorities say 34 year old Jason Nord kicked and punched a man several times causing injury to his eye and nose. He also pulled out a pocket knife and pointed it at the victim in a threatening manner. He's being held in the Broome County jail.