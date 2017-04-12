New York State Police Looking for New Troopers to Join Ranks

Have you always wanted to become a Law Enforcement Officer? New York State Police are looking for new officers to join their ranks. On-line applications are now being accepted until September 1st at NYTROOPER.com. Trooper entrance exams are scheduled for October 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th and will be offered at several locations around the state. Some of the specialized areas of expertise include positions such as crime scene evidence technicians; field training officers; canine handlers; firearms instructors; and motor vehicle collision reconstructionists.