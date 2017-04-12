Hughes promises a whole new ballgame at NYSEG Stadium

Whether you've been on board with the "Rumble Ponies" brand since Day One, have learned to appreciate it, or are yet to embrace it, or somewhere in between, you won't want to miss the fun and excitement at NYSEG Stadium this summer. The newly renamed Binghamton Rumble Ponies Home Opener is set for Thursday at 6:35 against the Erie SeaWolves with a 5:15 ribbon cutting ceremony outside the newly redesigned right field entrance. Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Senator Fred Akshar will join Rumble Ponies Owner John Hughes to officially open the newly renovated stadium.

For a quarter of a century fans have come to NYSEG (previously Municipal) Stadium for Binghamton Mets baseball and, with the exception of the new video board in 2007, not a whole lot has changed. Enter Hughes. Through a $2 million state grant and a $700,000 investment from ownership group Evans Street Baseball, NYSEG Stadium is undergoing its biggest renovation in its history. If you've driven by the stadium in recent months, or days, you will have noticed a lot going on. That's because there is.

A new Party Deck rises over the right field concession stand, accessible by stairs, the main concourse, or the new handicap elevator. For 25 years the only handicap access had been down the left field line, despite the main parking being in right field, so that will be a welcome addition. Underneath the Party Deck, new drink rails line the fence, both at standing height and with seating featuring customized Rumble Ponies chairs. A new enhanced BBQ pit replaces the old Lupo's Dugout and is where the home bullpen used to be. The whole right field corner will feature an expanded and enhanced kids' zone as well as a new batting tunnel for the players, replacing the easily flooded batting cage underneath the clubhouse. The batting tunnel will have windows for fans to watch the players take batting practice before the game. The home bullpen is now located behind the right center field wall and has a window cut into the wall so that fans can see who is warming up. Not to be outdone, the third base stand now features family terraced seating, replacing sections 15 and 17.

Passersby may see the renovations and think "there's no way that's all going to be done by Opening Day." Hughes promises it will. Even Wednesday afternoon, crews were hard at work to meet their deadline within the next 24 hours. Hughes says even more will be added in the coming weeks to enhance the experience, but that will just encourage people to come back and see the ever changing experience of Rumble Ponies Baseball.

In recent years, the Binghamton Mets have consistently been in the bottom ranks of the Eastern League in attendance and are always among the first teams mentioned in relocation rumors. Since purchasing the team, Hughes often uses Einstein's quote: "the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." He promises that this Opening Day will be unlike any of the previous 25.

"I think it's the experience. we've had all offseason to work on it and take the team in a new direction," Hughes said. "Last year when we opened up I had the team for about 100 days before opening day so there wasn't the ability to change a whole lot. This year we had a whole season to think about it, a whole offseason to implement it. This season you're going to see the results of a lot of hard work. But I will tell everyone, we're not done growing. This is not the end of change for the Rumble Ponies."

The Rumble Ponies Home Opener is scheduled for 6:35 against Erie. The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 5:15 outside the new right field entrance.