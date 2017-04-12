JC's Coughlin commits to LeMoyne

Johnson City senior Grady Coughlin signed his National Letter of Intent to play Lacrosse at LeMoyne College next year. Coughlin is a three sport athlete at JC playing soccer, basketball, and lacrosse.

For Coughlin, it's a privilege to play for a premiere program like the Dolphins and to continue to play the sport he loves at the next level.

"It's super exciting. They've had so much success the last couple of years," Coughlin said. "But it's a challenge in itself because you have to compete at that level or you get left behind. So, I'm super excited to put in the work. The hours that I put in with my teammates, they really helped me through it, without them I wouldn't be where I am. Definitely my teammates and my family pushing me forward, definitely helped out. But super thankful to be able to go onto the next level."

At LeMoyne, Coughlin plans on studying Finance.