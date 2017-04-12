More Treatment, Less Policing: Truth Pharm Reacts To Proposed Schumer Legislation

In reaction to proposed legislation by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, local addiction advocacy nonprofit Truth Pharm says the dollars would be better spent on treatment rather than policing.

"I thought we had collectively all decided, realized, recognized, that we need to work on the 'demand' side of this epidemic," says Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm, "We already have a lot of people addicted and using and we need to find help for them."

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited Binghamton on Wednesday to announce proposed legislation that would crack down on drugs coming into the country. The INTERDICT Act would place more personnel at our borders and supply borders, ports, and post offices with drug detection devices. The bill is in reaction to the spike in fentanyl use, contributing to overdose deaths.

"Of course I don't want the drugs to come into the country, but right now in Broome County we're losing more than one life per week. So right now, we just desperately need help," says Pleus.

Pleus says the federal government already has a sizable budget to deal with drug insurgence, while on the state level, funds that could go towards treatment were only increased by 2.8% in the final budget.