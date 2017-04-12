New Rumble Ponies Partnership Gives Students Hands-On Experience

Students studying Sports Management at SUNY Broome will now be able to get real-world experience thanks to a new partnership with the Rumble Ponies.

Suny Broome and Rumble Ponies management Wednesday announced a new internship program that will expose students to all facets of the industry - from finance and ticket sales to marketing.

"That's the great thing about it is you get to try various and disciplines that way you're not just stone piped into one organization," said John Hughes, Rumble Ponies Owner.

Hughes says working with second-year students allows him to develop and train new talent.

Second-year sports management student Matt Krajnyk of Endicott works for the Rumble Ponies. Krajnyk is helping lead the first student-led project with the organization -- a campaign to to get area high schoolers to show their pride at an upcoming game.

Krjanyk says he hopes to get at least 250 students to turn out for the Rep Your School night event on May 2nd.

A portion of the proceeds from the game will go to toward sports management scholarships through the SUNY Broome Foundation.

The Rumble Ponies will play against Erie at the first season opener Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at NYSEG stadium.