SCHUMER: Proposed Legislation Could Stop Flow Of Drugs Into Broome County

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer stopped in Binghamton on Wednesday to discuss proposed legislation that could stop deadly doses of fentanyl from coming into the U.S. and filtering into Upstate New York.

"One hit with fentanyl can kill you," says Schumer.

Marketed by drug dealers as a "super high," fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin.

"And now it's all over the place," says Schumer.

Including Broome County.

"Just yesterday we got a lab report back and there was no heroin or opioids, it was strictly fentanyl," says Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski.

It's man-made and to blame for spikes in overdose deaths. District Attorney Steve Cornwell announced Wednesday that there have already been 23 overdose deaths in the county since the start of the year.

"It's the federal government's job to stop this stuff from coming in at the borders," says Schumer.

The proposed INTERDICT Act would place more personnel at the borders, providing them with technology to detect fentanyl and trace it back to the source.

"State of the art screening devices to all our ports of entry," says Schumer, "The Mexican and Canadian borders, the ports, because a lot of the stuff that comes in from China comes in hidden on ships."

The proposed bill would also give screening equipment to post offices, which is one way officials say fentanyl gets into Broome County.

"Because a lot of it comes in the mail."

Schumer says he expects the bill to pass due to its bi-partison nature.