5th Graders Honor Rod Serling's Life And Work

Rod Serling's legacy lives on in Binghamton schools. Inside the auditorium, just past the plaque with Serling's face on it, Binghamton 5th graders celebrated the writer's life and work.

Students read letters they wrote to the creator of "The Twilight Zone." Those letters were focused on subjects that the students wish Serling could write about, including war, equal rights, and child abuse.

"He would be so honored and just impressed by what these teachers do and what these kids do and that they really get this at such a young age," says Anne Serling, Rod Serling's daughter.

Serling says her father was inspired by his childhood in Binghamton and also things he wanted to change in the world.