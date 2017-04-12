Mothers and Babies Announces Mother’s Day Card Design Winners

The artwork of two Binghamton High School students will appear on the cover of Mother's Day cards to benefit the Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network.

The organization Wednesday announced freshman Cindy Zhang, and sophomore Jarett Davis won this years contest.

While this is the fourth year for Mother's and Babies Mother's Day card campaign, it is the first time organizers are using art from local students. The agency partnered with Binghamton High School's art department and said it received 30 submissions.

Mother’s and Babies sends a card to anyone who donates $25 or more. They will also feature Zhang’s and Jarett’s designs on their website and social media.The Mother’s and Babies offers prenatal programs, health insurance assistance, teen pregnancy prevention, and parent support programs in eight counties.

The deadline to have a card sent for Mother's Day is May 9th.

To learn more, you can call the agency at 607-772-0517, visit the website, or head to the Facebook page.