Board of Education Says No Increase in School Taxes for Binghamton

Students from East Middle School opened Tuesday night's Binghamton City School District Board meeting with a short skit that was well received by the board members who had news of their own to applaud . Thanks to aid from the State, there will be a zero percent increase in the school tax levy for the coming year. Though the district's budget will increase by 3.3 percent, Board President David Hawley says he's glad the state budget wasn't delayed any further.

"Well, actually it got in just in time, so that we're able to make the adjustments that we need before the budget vote obviously, so we've taken into account we now have the runs so we have a better idea of what we're going to receive. So tonight's budget presentation will be pretty accurate and we'll have a good idea of how much we're going to receive from the State," said Board of Education President David Hawley.

The public can weigh in on the budget at a hearing on May 9th, followed by a vote on May 16th to approve the budget and elect 3 new board members.