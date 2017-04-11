Voters in Windsor School District Approve Capital Project

Residents in the Windsor School District overwhelming approved just over a 14 million dollar capital project Tuesday. The project will include safety upgrades, new playgrounds for the elementary schools, rooms for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, a media recording studio and a multi-purpose artificial turf athletic field. School officials say residents will not see an increase in their taxes. The project touches on each of the five schools in the Windsor District. They also overwhelmingly approved creating a new capital reserve fund