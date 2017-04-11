  • Home

Clifford Kasson Appointed as Principal of Vestal High School

VESTAL, N.Y. -

The Vestal Central School District has appointed Clifford Kasson as the new Principal of Vestal High School.  Kasson has been with with the district for over 10 years. He's served as the Assistant Principal at the Vestal Middle School as well as the High School.  Kasson replaces interim Principal Dr. Albert Penna who will continue his retirement. Kasson assumes his new duties on Friday.  


 