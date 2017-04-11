Hundreds support D.W. Smith Memorial Fund

Local community members gathered at the Sons of Italy in Endicott to support the D.W. Smith Memorial fund.

The Johnson City Police Benevolent Association held a pasta dinner Tuesday night. Friends, family and supporters of the fallen officer, Smith, gathered for a meal and opportunity to support his memorial fund.

D.W. was loved by many people and that's why his legacy lives on.

"Well he's special for us because we loved him, but I think he's special to the whole community because they recognize his service and his sacrifice and I think the community just shows their love and support for him and for us by continuing to support all these events that we have in his honor, said Chief of Johnson City Police, Brent Dodge."

The money raised is going toward different memorials and the annual D.W. Smith Scholarship, which given to a Johnson City Senior pursuing the criminal justice field.