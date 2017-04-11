Binghamton Rotary Receives Grant to Help Fight the Opioid Epidemic

The Binghamton Rotary has received a $108,049 grant to help fight the opioid epidemic and build awareness about the addiction.

19 clubs from around the world made the grant possible. Seven counties in New York State will benefit from the grant. In addition to medical equipment and supplies the grant funds will also help with educating the community about the opioid epidemic. The executive director of the Addiction Center of Broome County Carmela Pirich said that New York State ranked 5th in the nation for having the most overdoses. In 2016 Broome County had 76 deaths that resulted from an overdose.

The grant will also provide training services and programs about substance abuse, prevention and treatment to help educate the community and build awareness.

Pirich said that everyone has different situations and that there also needs to be a development with clinical grief work because many people are involved and see these losses daily at the clinic.

Jackie Sands who is the PR Chair for the Rotary and served as a member of the committee who put the grant together, said that the most important item in this grant is the idea to build awareness of this issue.