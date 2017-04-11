Garnar says Governor Cuomo's Shared Services Plan is a great way for Broome County to Save Money

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar will meet with the heads of towns and villages on Thursday to talk about consolidating services. New York's budget makes counties get rid of duplicate services in local governments as a way to reduce local property taxes.

Garnar who has been a proponent of Cuomo's plan said he wants to hear what suggestions the people of Broome County have, as long as they are efficient and save money. He said there are always ways to become more efficient in spending for the state and local levels, and that this is a great opportunity for municipalities to get together and work on cutting down costs for saving money.

The state requires a shared services panel, that is made up of the mayors and supervisors of the 24 municipalities. The first meeting to get people talking about ways to save is Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Dickinson. Garnar said anything to help lower taxes for residents is beneficial, since having one of the highest property taxes in the state.

The plan has to be submitted no later than August 1, and Garnar said the goal is to have a plan that works for every one.