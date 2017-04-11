Man Who Was Shot Testifies in Nicholas Chappell Murder Trial

The man who survived an August 2016 Binghamton Westside shooting took the stand in the Nicholas Chappell murder trial Tuesday in Broome County Court.

Jordan Doolittle, 27, says he watched Nicholas Chappell, 28, his former roommate, shoot David Sanborn, 23, in the head. Along with murder and attempted murder, Chappell faces the felony charges of assault and criminal use of a firearm.

Doolittle described to a Broome County jury what he says happened at the Mozart St. apartment on August 31. Doolittle says he moved into the apartment with Chappell at the end of 2014 because an extra room was available, and had moved out about a month before the incident to move in with his girlfriend. He said Sanborn, who was a friend of his, went to the apartment with him to pick up mail and other belongings. He said the belongings were just extra items he'd left behind after he moved -- and said he didn't particularly care about them, but was more concerned about getting his mail.

Doolittle said after Chappell let him inside, he turned around from the stairwell, where Chappell said he had put items, to ask him where his mail was. Doolittle said he then saw Chappell shoot Sanborn in the head at the doorway. Police say they later found Sanborn's body on the porch.

Moments after Sanborn was shot, Doolittle said Chappell turned the gun on him. He said Chappell missed the first time, but the second shot hit his left arm. He also described what happened after he was shot. Doolittle said he and Chappell started wrestling at the bottom of the stairs, and said he was able to get Chappell in a choke hold until police arrived. In court, Doolittle said since the incident, he has had to have multiple reconstructive surgeries on his arm.

According to Doolittle, he and Sanborn didn't have a weapon, try to break in, or threaten Chappell in any way. Doolittle said he wasn't aware Chappell had a shotgun.

Doolittle also stated in court that he had previously made an attempt to retrieve his mail along with some belongings he'd left behind, including clothing, at the apartment prior to the day of the shooting. He said at that time it was just him and Chappell. He said while he was able to find some clothing, Chappell had not put other things together -- including his mail. Doolittle says throughout the encounter there were no confrontations, but says he felt uncomfortable with Chappell and left without getting his mail. Doolittle said Chappell texted him a few days before August 31 and gave him a deadline to come get his belongings or he would bring the mail and exploit Doolittle at his work.

In addition, Doolittle stated in court that the landlord of the apartment had mentioned Chappell had not been paying rent. In testimony, Doolittle said that to his knowledge Chappell was not working around the time he moved out.

Doolittle testified for about an hour on Tuesday. The Windsor native said he's known Chappell for about six years, meeting him through a work setting. He said Sanborn did not know Chappell before the incident.



A now retired Binghamton police officer who was then on duty, and first on the scene, also testified on Tuesday.

Other testimony included an eye witness who said he was in his truck located kitty-corner, directly facing Mozart St., writing down what to look up for estimate costs for a project on a property nearby. He said he saw a car pull up and park facing in the wrong direction. The Vestal man said he saw two men get out, walk up to the apartment, and the driver (Doolittle) knocked on its door. He said Doolittle knocked again after no answer the first time, and when the door finally opened -- the witness says he couldn't see who was on the other side. He said Doolittle walked inside, but as Sanborn was making his way in, he heard an "extensively loud shot." The witness said he saw Sanborn collapse on the porch and could tell he'd been hit in the head with a bullet. According to the witness, he heard at least three gun shots that day and ran behind his truck for safety to call 911. He said he heard a man calling for help because they'd been shot. The witness said Doolittle spoke to him through the doorway and said he got shot in the arm, had disarmed the gun, and was choking a man out. The witness says police got there quick. Soon after, he says he shared what he saw with a detective. The defense questioned the witness having a charge pending of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. The witness eventually plead the fifth.

Testimony is set to continue Wednesday.