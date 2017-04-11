M-E's Miller commits to Ottawa University

Maine-Endwell's Micah Miller made his college choice official on Tuesday, signing his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Ottawa University in Ottawa, KS. MIller is a STAC Champion, Mike Watson Champion, four-time Sectional Placer, 2016 Sectional Champion, and a two-time State Qualifier.

Miller's personal success is due in part to the strong support he received at M-E, and a major factor in his ability to compete at the next level.

"All the support I had, all the teachers, mentors, friends and family that just pushed me to be the best I could be," Millers said. "It's awesome. It's a dream come true pretty much. I'm excited to continue to wrestle and continue to be the best I can be."

At Ottawa University, Miller plans to major in Physical Education.