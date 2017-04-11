Broome Developmental Ctr. Worker Arrested for Rape, Impersonating Social Worker

Police arrested a Broome Developmental Center worker Monday accused of lying about being a social worker and rape.

Authorities say 64-year-old Martin C. Kelley also offered the victim money in exchange for sexual favors. Kelley's arrest follows an investigation by the Broome County District Attorney's office and New York State Police.

Charges against Martin C. Kelley:

Rape, 3rd degree - felony

Intimidating a witness, 3rd degree, - felony

Official misconduct - misdemeanor

Criminal impersonation - misdemeanor