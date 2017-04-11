Middle School Students Raise Funds For Service Dogs

Vestal Middle School students raised funds for children with disabilities to get service dogs. The Pennies for Puppies, Change for Children fundraiser collected $300 to be donated to the North Star Foundation, which places service dogs with children.

"I think having a dog who was there with me by my side no matter what I think helped me," says Daniel Gross.

At age 7, Gross received one of the first autism assistance dogs in the world. Inspired by the bond her son developed with his service dog, Daniel's mom Patty founded North Star Foundation, a not-for-profit that pairs up children and service dogs.

"We, from the start, have asked the families we serve to fundraise half of the true cost and then we raise the other half," says Patty Gross.

Service dogs can cost $15,000, a pretty steep bill for both the families and the foundation. That's why students at Vestal Middle School stepped in.

"Seeing kids on the autism spectrum and seeing them with these dogs is just so moving," says 8th grade student Laura Vasilopoulous.

Collecting pocket change, the student council raised $300 to help North Star create another pairing, a gesture inspired by the middle school's own four-legged scholar. North Star placed the first service dog in the Vestal school district. Oscar accompanies his boy Hudson down the halls of the middle school.

Hudson and Oscar -- Photo courtesy of North Star Foundation

Hudson's mom says Oscar's companionship has made all the difference to her son.

"He said, 'He just makes me so happy.'" And that's the most important thing that he has a really true best friend."

North Star pairs children with puppies to foster that bond as early as possible. The dogs are bred specifically for service and therapy companions and are trained by certified dog trainers. The foundation is based in Connecticut, but places dogs all over the world.